Short Interest in PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Drops By 21.8%

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PAXS stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1494 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
About PIMCO Access Income Fund
PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.
