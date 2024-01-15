Short Interest in PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Drops By 21.8%

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PAXS stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19.

Get PIMCO Access Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Access Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1494 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 824,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after buying an additional 63,925 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 370,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.