Short Interest in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Drops By 21.9%

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,300 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 446,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RICK. TheStreet downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $62.93 on Monday. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.64.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.69). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter worth $243,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 14.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.1% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 121,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter worth $499,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

