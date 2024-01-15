Short Interest in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Declines By 21.3%

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 645,900 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 820,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider E. Craig Mitchell sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total transaction of $149,673.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 42.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 232.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXT opened at $62.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.81. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.77%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

