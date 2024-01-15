Short Interest in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Declines By 21.8%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,280,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 20,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 296.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 106,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,894,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,739 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Seres Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $155.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.37.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

See Also

