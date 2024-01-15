Short Interest in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Drops By 21.1%

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of SigmaTron International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the second quarter worth $118,000. 13.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMA stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

