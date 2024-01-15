Short Interest in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Declines By 21.7%

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 559,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

SFNC stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $196.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

In other news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,730.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,114,562.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 8.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 358,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 8.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth $289,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth $1,951,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 15.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

