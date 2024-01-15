Short Interest in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Declines By 22.6%

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Performance

RTH stock opened at $189.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88. VanEck Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.26 and a fifty-two week high of $190.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.29 and a 200-day moving average of $176.49.

VanEck Retail ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $2.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Retail ETF

About VanEck Retail ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

