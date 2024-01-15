Short Interest in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Declines By 22.6%

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
VanEck Retail ETF Stock Performance
RTH stock opened at $189.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88. VanEck Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.26 and a fifty-two week high of $190.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.29 and a 200-day moving average of $176.49.
VanEck Retail ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $2.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Retail ETF
About VanEck Retail ETF
The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Retail ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.