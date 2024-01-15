SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Jack A. Pacheco Sells 7,500 Shares

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SMART Global Stock Up 4.0 %

SGH stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SMART Global by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SGH

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.