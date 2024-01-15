Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 330 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 4,009 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 4,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,216 shares of company stock valued at $60,120,750. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $547.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $553.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

