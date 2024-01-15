Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 721.0 days.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Down 4.2 %
OTCMKTS SPXSF opened at $125.25 on Monday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $100.85 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.63.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spirax-Sarco Engineering
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.