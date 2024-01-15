State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $135.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.39 and its 200 day moving average is $133.11. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

