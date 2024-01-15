StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $0.33 on Friday. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Resource

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gold Resource by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 59.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 105,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 89.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

