StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Jan 15th, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDFree Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.23. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69.

Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Reed’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

