StockNews.com Downgrades International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

IP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.22.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.61. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

