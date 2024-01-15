Strs Ohio Acquires 9,793 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.7 %

LEG opened at $25.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.20%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

