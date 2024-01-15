Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 17,684 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $2,531,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 12.8% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Palliser Capital UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $10,938,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $6,691,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $76.41 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $96.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average of $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

About Liberty Broadband

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

