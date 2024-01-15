Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB stock opened at $327.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $340.06.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.14.

View Our Latest Report on HUBB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.