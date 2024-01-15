Strs Ohio Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 229,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 37,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,214,000 after buying an additional 422,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 314,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,920,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVRG opened at $53.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $63.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

