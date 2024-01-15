Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $235,218,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,599 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,251.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,897,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,762 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 173.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,961,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $56.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average of $52.07. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

