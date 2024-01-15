Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 67 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $202.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.78. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.18 and a 12 month high of $219.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

