Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,698 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823,508 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 343.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,558,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854,979 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,928,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.