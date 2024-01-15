Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 822,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,613 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $77,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $94.43 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

