Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,498 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Global Payments worth $74,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $130.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $138.07.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

