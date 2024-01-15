Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 208,401 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.51% of Sun Communities worth $75,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $315,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after buying an additional 939,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after acquiring an additional 805,125 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,455,000 after acquiring an additional 769,749 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.6 %

SUI opened at $134.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.63 and a 200-day moving average of $124.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $163.83.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

