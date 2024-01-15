Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 629,581 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Cameco worth $60,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

