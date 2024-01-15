Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 127,290 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,911,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,290 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.48% of Ventas worth $80,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ventas by 86.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 184.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VTR opened at $49.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4,915.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 18,018.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

