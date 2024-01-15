Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,635 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Seagen worth $81,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after acquiring an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 850,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $281,065,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,222,000 after buying an additional 1,848,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SGEN opened at $228.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.77 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

