Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 28,578 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,236,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,578 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Stellantis worth $62,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,577,000 after acquiring an additional 434,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,305,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 324,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,718,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,098,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:STLA opened at $22.30 on Monday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stellantis

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.