Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 815 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of HubSpot worth $62,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $561.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $514.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.72 and a twelve month high of $593.53.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $20,978,655 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.36.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

