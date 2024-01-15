Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,267 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Veeva Systems worth $78,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 26.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,686,000 after purchasing an additional 121,522 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 89,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.05.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $614,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,457,744. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $208.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.83. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.30 and a 52-week high of $225.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

