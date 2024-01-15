Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,620,000 after buying an additional 999,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $61.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.36.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

