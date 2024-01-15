Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,802 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $63.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.08. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.