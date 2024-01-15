Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,055 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $148.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $167.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

