Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 149 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,323,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $51,397,892. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $252.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $254.73.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.