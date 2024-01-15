Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 365 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.8 %

HAL opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

