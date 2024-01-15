Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,801 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $175.61 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.55 and a 200-day moving average of $166.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
