Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $254.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.58 and its 200-day moving average is $233.97. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $261.39.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GD

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.