Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Synopsys by 23.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $494.40 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $327.56 and a 52 week high of $573.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $528.15 and its 200-day moving average is $480.36. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

