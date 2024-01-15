Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 587,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,091,000 after purchasing an additional 68,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.38.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $146.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.