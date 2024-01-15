Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,958,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $534.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $551.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $531.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.