Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in American Water Works by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in American Water Works by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $132.21 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.08 and a 200-day moving average of $133.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

