Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Short Interest Down 22.0% in December

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,480,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 13,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.40.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 0.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 651,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 52,835 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 190,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

