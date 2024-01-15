Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.0% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 14,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $101.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

