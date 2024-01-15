Tami Tillotson Martin Sells 8,000 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SUPN opened at $28.24 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.42). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $153.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

