TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 87,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.2% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1 %

TEL opened at $131.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

