Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Techtronic Industries Price Performance

Shares of TTNDY stock opened at $55.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Techtronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

About Techtronic Industries

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.