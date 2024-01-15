Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Raised to $272.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $228.00 to $272.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TFX. Raymond James upped their target price on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teleflex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $269.30.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $249.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.67.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.80 million. Analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 332.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Teleflex by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

