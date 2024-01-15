Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 75,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $1,338,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 9.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 688,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,134,000 after acquiring an additional 60,537 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $528,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $116.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average of $107.80. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $124.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

