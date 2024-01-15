Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,100 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 501,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TBVPF opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. Thai Beverage Public has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.55.
About Thai Beverage Public
