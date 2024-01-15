The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.35.

Shares of BK opened at $54.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $55.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

